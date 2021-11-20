Homeopathic practitioner ends life

Theni

20 November 2021 21:52 IST

G Srinivasan (50), a homeopathic practitioner, of NRT Street, Lakshmipuram, Periakulam in Theni district was found dead in his dwelling on Saturday.

Following a complaint from his wife Shanthi, also a homeopathic practitioner, the Thenkarai police registered a case of unnatural death.

According to the complainant, Srinivasan has been running a homeopathy nursing home in Periakulam. It is said that a senior official in the Health Department, who had visited the nursing home, had pointed out some flaws. He had demanded ₹50,000 as bribe.

When Srinivasan had shown all the certificates obtained from the department prior to commencement of the nursing home, the official had objected to it and even threatened to close down the facility, if he failed to part with the bribe.

The complainant stated that Srinivasan had recently sent a notice to the health department official through his advocate. Irked, he had allegedly warned Srinivasan of dire consequences.

Unable to face the mental agony, he had told his wife that he would end his life, she had stated.

The police investigation was on. The body was sent for post-mortem to the government hospital.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.