Homemakers turned entrepreneurs felicitated

September 29, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

R. Shankar Narayan, Chief General Managar, NABARD TN Regional, handing over an award for entrepreneurship in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Homemakers turned entrepreneurs were felicitated and seed funding was disbursed to them in a bid to encourage them here on Friday.

Green Fem (supported by NABARD), People Empowerment Alliance for Creativity and Education (PEACE, USA) and Guide Foundation for Development conducted the Peace Eminent Entrepreneur Award and disbursed seed funds. Successful women entrepreneurs who produced eco-friendly products were felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief General Manager, NABARD, TN Regional Office, Chennai, R. Shankar Narayan told the women entrepreneurs that confidence was important to achieve and urged them not to give up.

Dr. Usha Kim of Aravind Eye Hospitals appreciated the women entrepreneurs for their efforts. She urged them to enjoy their work process. She said that it was more important.

Founder President of PEACE Sonia Selwin, NABARD District Development Manager A.S. Sakthibalan, Director of Green Fem R. Elamathi and secretary of VAPS S. A. Arul also spoke.

