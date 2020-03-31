Homeless turn to volunteering

R. Srinivasan, J. John, K. Palani and H. Shahul Hameed are among the 120 homeless people rescued by Idhayam Trust in the wake of COVID-19 and housed in a makeshift shelter at Park Murugan Temple. Now, the quartet have volunteered to help others like them.

“I am a carpenter by profession. I used to sleep at the temple here as I was abandoned by my family. I help the elderly at the home,” says Palani.

What’s more, a habitual drinker, he has turned over a new leaf.

R. Srinivasan from Villupuram says he came to the district to visit his sister. Following the lockdown, he found himself stranded without money, when he was rescued.

The four men help the elderly in using washrooms, distributing food to inmates and cleaning the premises. They ensure that sanitation is maintained at the home.

Corporation officials and trust members, closely involved with the shelter, say they were encouraged to take up volunteering and now they feel motivated to help others.

Similarly, homeless people accommodated at Kakkaipadiniyar Corporation School have also been encouraged to volunteer.