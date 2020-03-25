Madurai

Homeless people taken to shelters

A total of 120 homeless people have been rescued and accommodated in various shelters in the city.

Idhayam Trust director G. R. Sivakumar, who has been coordinating efforts with Madurai Corporation and the district administration, on Wednesday said a 40-member team had been split into groups to search for the homeless living under bridges and on pavements.

The corporation created four shelters with drinking water supply at Villangudi, Ramavarma Nagar, Rani Mangammal Chatram and Harveypatti to ensure that they had a roof over their heads. The district administration provided clothing and food.

