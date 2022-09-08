Home Secretary visits Ramnad

RAMANATHAPURAM

Additional Secretary to government and Home Secretary Phanindra Reddy visited Ramanathapuram district on Thursday.

Inspecting the 79-acre site at Sakkarakottai near here, where buildings are coming up at Rs 89 crore in two phases, the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation officials led by its MD and DGP A K Viswanathan explained the features planned in the buildings. The residential complex would have dwellings for the Battalion commandant, three assistant commandants, eight Inspectors, 30 SIs of Police and 300 head constables.

Inspector General of Police (south zone) Asra Garg, Ramanathapuram District Collector Johny Tom Varghese, DIG of Police N M Mylvaganan, SP Thangadurai, Additional Collector K J Praveen Kumar, Battalion Commandant Karthikeyan and others were present.