Home, at last

Twenty-two senior citizens from Madurai, who were stranded in Gaya, Bihar, for over 50 days finally reached their hometown on Sunday morning.

Following a medical test for COVID-19, they were asked to remain in home quarantine for two weeks.

The senior citizens were on a pilgrimage to north India prior to the COVID-19 lockdown. The pilgrims were left stranded in Gaya following restrictions imposed by the Centre and the State governments in order to tackle the spread of the pandemic.

Anxious over the safety of the senior citizens, their family members sought the help of Madurai District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) through Advocate K. Sami Durai. The DLSA Madurai got in touch with their counterparts in Gaya over the plight of the pilgrims.

The DLSA Madurai was informed that the pilgrims were provided food and shelter by the Nattukottai Nagarathar Chathiram in Gaya. The DLSA Gaya also kept a tab on the condition of the pilgrims, which was communicated to DLSA Madurai.

The family members also wrote to the Tamil Nadu and Bihar governments seeking help. They said that being away from home had taken a toll on the mental health of the senior citizens and they longed to come back to Madurai.

With the lockdown conditions being eased, the pilgrims were finally able to get the travel e-pass. After, a five-day journey by road, the pilgrims finally reached their hometown.

The family members said they were relieved to see their loved ones.

What was intended to be a pleasant trip had turned into an ordeal unfortunately, they added.