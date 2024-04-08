Home alone hospital worker robbed at knifepoint

April 08, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

A hospital worker was reportedly robbed at knifepoint when he was alone in his rented house here on Sunday night.

The police said G. Sakthikumar, 22, of Sundarapandiapuram in Virudhunagar district, works in a private hospital in Tiruchendur and lives in rented a house at Kurinji Nagar near Veerapandianpattinam along with his friends working in various companies here. Since his friends had gone to their native places for the weekend, Mr. Sakthikumar was alone in his house on Sunday night.

When Mr. Sakthikumar opened the door on Sunday night as someone knocked he door, two strangers allegedly barged in and tied him to a chair at knifepoint and gagged him. The two took away ₹5,000 cash and snatched the mobile phone from Mr. Sakthikumar and fled the house. Based on the complaint from Mr. Sakthikumar, the Tiruchendur taluk police have registered a case.