GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Home alone hospital worker robbed at knifepoint

April 08, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHENDUR

The Hindu Bureau

A hospital worker was reportedly robbed at knifepoint when he was alone in his rented house here on Sunday night.

The police said G. Sakthikumar, 22, of Sundarapandiapuram in Virudhunagar district, works in a private hospital in Tiruchendur and lives in rented a house at Kurinji Nagar near Veerapandianpattinam along with his friends working in various companies here. Since his friends had gone to their native places for the weekend, Mr. Sakthikumar was alone in his house on Sunday night.

When Mr. Sakthikumar opened the door on Sunday night as someone knocked he door, two strangers allegedly barged in and tied him to a chair at knifepoint and gagged him. The two took away ₹5,000 cash and snatched the mobile phone from Mr. Sakthikumar and fled the house. Based on the complaint from Mr. Sakthikumar, the Tiruchendur taluk police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Tirunelveli / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.