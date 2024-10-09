Homage paid to Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran on his 100th birth anniversary

On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran, elected representatives and leaders paid homage at his memorial at Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, Khadi and Village Industries Board R.S. Rajakannappan said that the State government, in recognition of the leader’s role in struggling for the welfare and equal rights of the oppressed people, has announced his birth anniversary as a State event.

“Though the current situation is peaceful with people of all communities living a harmonious life, his efforts towards achieving this should not be forgotten,” he said.

As a manimandapam was being constructed to honour the leader, the next anniversary event would be held there, he said.

Speaking about the ongoing developmental activities in the district, he said the major problem was drinking water scarcity. “But, as per the assurance given by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during the Parliamentary election, all villages in the district are to get water supply in three months,” he said.

Also, several other developmental projects like laying proper roads, building bridges and hospitals to make the district a developed area were underway, Mr. Rajakannappan said.

Minister for Human Resources Management N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, paying floral tributes to the leader, said celebrating someone’s birth anniversary as a government function would be done for only those who had made remarkable contributions to the society. “He left the army and returned home only for the purpose of serving his people. The current generation should learn to develop such qualities from leaders like him,” she added.

Ramanathapuram MP Navas Kani, Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, MLAs Kadarbasha Muthuramalingam, S. Murugesan, Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran’s daughter Sundari Prabha Rani, among others were present.