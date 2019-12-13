Homage paid to slain army man near Kallikudi

Collector T. G. Vinay paid homage to the slain army personnel
N. Balamurugan at Solampatti village near Kallikudi on Thursday. The 28-year-old jawan who worked as an operator of earthmovers in Arunachal Pradesh is said to have been killed in an accident at the work site four days ago.
The Collector met his family members and assured them that the benefits would be given to them at the earliest.
