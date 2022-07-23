Holy flag hoisted at Ramanathaswamy temple; Adi festival begins

The holy flag being hoisted at the Ambal Sannidhi in Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

The annual Adi Thirukalyanam celebrations commenced here on Saturday with the hoisting of the holy flag at the Ambal Sannidhi in the Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram.

The HR&CE officials led by Joint Commissioner Palanikumar, Deputy Commissioner Mariappan and others have made elaborate arrangements for public viewing of the events, which would conclude on August 8.

Speaking to reporters, the officials said that amid vedic chanting, the holy flag was hoisted. With this, the festival has commenced and the temple priests would conduct special pujas and aarathis daily during the celebrations for the presiding deities Ramanathaswamy and Parvathavardhini Ambal respectively.

The officials said that the sixth day of the celebrations - July 28 would witness a large turnout of devotees as it happens to be ‘Adi Ammavasai’ . The presiding deity would be taken on a golden car to the Agni Theertham.

As part of the celebrations, the deities would be taken out in a procession in the golden ‘vahanam’ and the Thirukalyanam, the highlight of the annual festival, would be performed on August 3 between 7.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m, they added.