Holistic intervention project for differently abled children inaugurated 

Staff Reporter MADURAI
September 02, 2022 00:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar speaking at the inauguration of AIICD Saksham Dheemahi project in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

ADVERTISEMENT

N. Rama Varier Ayurveda Foundation, a not-for profit wing of AVN Ayurveda Group, on the first anniversary of its project AIICD (AVN Institute for Integrated Child Development) signed an MOU with SAKSHAM (Samadrusti, Kshamata vikas evam Anusandhan Mandal) Madurai to operate a centre, AVN SAKSHAM DHEEMAHI, at AIICD for providing holistic intervention to the differently abled.

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inaugurated the event and said there was a need that for such facilities in the district. He said the coming together of two organisations for this cause would prove to be a blessing for the differently abled in the city.

Madurai District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R. Ravichandran spoke about the different schemes that the government is offering to the differently abled and requested the participants to help spread awareness in order to help deserving people get those benefits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AVN, with experience in offering Ayurveda-based interventions and integrated rehabilitation for children with special needs, joined hands with SAKSHAM, an NGO with nationwide presence and with experience in providing holistic interventions for people with disabilities, to create the unique centre to help the differently abled lead productive and independent lives with dignity.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Managing director of AVN Group and managing trustee of NRAF Ramesh Varier, national president of SAKSHAM S. Govindaraj and national vice-president Kamakshi Swaminathan were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app