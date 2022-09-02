Holistic intervention project for differently abled children inaugurated 

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar speaking at the inauguration of AIICD Saksham Dheemahi project in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

N. Rama Varier Ayurveda Foundation, a not-for profit wing of AVN Ayurveda Group, on the first anniversary of its project AIICD (AVN Institute for Integrated Child Development) signed an MOU with SAKSHAM (Samadrusti, Kshamata vikas evam Anusandhan Mandal) Madurai to operate a centre, AVN SAKSHAM DHEEMAHI, at AIICD for providing holistic intervention to the differently abled.

Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inaugurated the event and said there was a need that for such facilities in the district. He said the coming together of two organisations for this cause would prove to be a blessing for the differently abled in the city.

Madurai District Differently Abled Welfare Officer R. Ravichandran spoke about the different schemes that the government is offering to the differently abled and requested the participants to help spread awareness in order to help deserving people get those benefits.

AVN, with experience in offering Ayurveda-based interventions and integrated rehabilitation for children with special needs, joined hands with SAKSHAM, an NGO with nationwide presence and with experience in providing holistic interventions for people with disabilities, to create the unique centre to help the differently abled lead productive and independent lives with dignity.

Managing director of AVN Group and managing trustee of NRAF Ramesh Varier, national president of SAKSHAM S. Govindaraj and national vice-president Kamakshi Swaminathan were present.