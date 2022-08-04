THENI

Collector K. V. Muralidharan on Thursday announced a holiday for schools in Theni district after widespread rains lashed the district since Wednesday.

He urged the public to stay away from the riverside as many reservoirs were experiencing steady inflow. Surplus water was being discharged into some rivers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The PWD engineers said that Vaigai dam, Veerpandi, Bodinayakkanur, Periyar dam, Uthamapalayam, Periakulam and Cumbum experienced rain. The water level in Vaigai dam crossed the 70 feet mark and it was likely to touch the maximum level of 71 feet. The surplus water into the dam was being discharged since Wednesday

In Dindigul district, Collector S Visakan announced a holiday for schools in Kodaikanal and Sirumalai on Thursday. He reviewed the situation with officials from revenue, school education and PWD departments, a press release stated.

The highways authorities said that a couple of hairpin bends on the ghat section from Batlagundu to Kodaikanal turned weak following continuous rain in the last few days. Heavy vehicles have been cautioned to go slow and avoid use of the ghat section during nights for some more days. Many parts in Madurai city and peripheries experienced steady showers since early Thursday morning.

The water level in Periyar dam was 135.15 feet (permissible level 142 ft) with an inflow of 2,831 cusecs and discharge of 1866 cusecs. The water level in Vaigai dam was 70.01 ft (max level 71 ft) with an inflow of 2406 cusecs and discharge of 2656 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Thursday was as follows: Andipatti: 1.8, Bodinayakkanur: 5.2, Manjalar: 6, Periyar dam: 39.2, Periakulam: 5, Thekkadi: 39.6, Sothuparai: 4, Uthamapalayam: 4.4, Vaigai dam: 2.2 and Veerapandi recorded 4 mm rainfall, PWD officials said.