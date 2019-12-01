Madurai

Holiday for schools today

As rains continue to lash Ramanathapuram district since Friday, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao has declared holiday for schools on Monday.

In view of continued rains, all schools - private and government would remain closed for a day on Monday, an official release here said. Though rains abated on Sunday, holiday was declared as the meteorological department has forecast rain for Monday.

