December 20, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli district Collector has declared holiday for all schools in the district on Thursday. Those schools where no relief camp is functioning would work on Thursday. Efforts are being taken to reopen schools in phases from Friday.

Meanwhile, Thoothukudi district administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges in the district on Thursday as flood water has not drained from various parts of the district.