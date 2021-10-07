Holiday for fireworks units tomorrow

Virudhunagar

07 October 2021 20:36 IST

Holiday has been declared for matches and fireworks units functioning in Sattur and Vembakottai blocks on October 9 to enable polling for rural local body elections.

In a statement, Virudhunagar District Election Officer, and District Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, said that any unit, if found violating the order will face cancellation of license and the owners would face penal action.

