Holiday declared on March 4 in Tirunelveli

February 16, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan has declared holiday for all government offices, schools and the colleges in the district on March 4 (Saturday) in view of the birth anniversary celebration of Ayya Vaikunda Sami. In a statement, Dr. Karthikeyan said the local holiday will not be applicable for the students taking the government public examinations scheduled for the day and the invigilators as the examinations will be conducted as planned. Moreover, the local holiday is not applicable to banks, sub-treasuries and the district treasury will function as usual. To compensate for this local holiday, March 11 will be a working day for these institutions and government offices, Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Top News Today

