Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Thoothukudi on Friday

Holiday has been declared for all schools and #colleges in Thoothukudi district on Friday as the flood water in many parts of the district was yet to drain, a statement from Thoothukudi Collector said.
December 21, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST
