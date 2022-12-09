Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Kodaikanal, Sirumalai

December 09, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Collector S. Visakan declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Kodaikanal and Sirumalai regions as a precautionary measure in view of the cyclone warning issued for the region by the India Meteorological Department.

With the cyclonic storm ‘Mandous,’ bringing moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds, falling of giant trees and electricity poles were reported at many places in Kodaikanal in the wee hours on Friday.

The Fire and Rescue Service personnel, Department of Highways and the municipal administration swiftly cleared off the uprooted trees, especially on Lake Road, St. Mary’s Road and Fern Hill Road.

“We are prepared to drain off any major water stagnation in the hills and arrangements have been made to erect camps equipped with essentials in case of landslide occurrences. Five special teams have kept on alert round-the-clock to attend to any emergencies,” noted Municipal Commissioner D. Narayanan.

The Ghat Road did not have many commuters as tourist destinations including Moir Point and Pillar Rock among others were restricted for tourists.

The rainfall recorded on Thursday in Rose Garden and Bryant Park Kodaikanal was 15.4 mm and 10.9 mm respectively, while Dindigul received 4.6 mm. Palani, Nilakottai and Natham recorded 2 mm each, Vedasandur had 3.3 mm and Kamatchipuram received 1 mm of rainfall.