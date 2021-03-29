Holi revellers paint the town red

Many areas in the heart of the city turned colourful on Monday morning as a group of residents came together to celebrate Holi.

They made merry throwing colour powder and water on one another, the highlight of Holi celebration.

Holi celebrations were organised at Anna Nagar, Mahal Vadampokki Street, West Masi Street and areas near Vilakkuthoon.

Ashok Jirawala Jain, secretary of an association formed by residents who are from Rajasthan, said that the Holi celebrations were comparatively a low-key affair this year owing to COVID-19 pandemic. “Residents of Madurai, who have settled here from Rajasthan, have been celebrating the festival for almost 40 years now. The celebrations also provide an opportunity to strengthen ties with other people,” he said.