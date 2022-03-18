Holi celebrated in full festive spirit in Madurai

Last year, the celebration was subdued due to COVID-19 restrictions

Around 50 families of Golden Lotus Apartments in Pudur Moodrumavadi here came together to celebrate Holi on Friday. Around 150 persons of north Indian origin and even some local people celebrated Holi by splashing colour powders and water on one another.

“This colourful substance will go away with one wash, and does not have chemicals in it,” said Ashokkumar Jirawala, secretary, Rajasthani Sangh Association.

“We danced in joy with songs blaring in the background and some even played sangh, a musical instrument,” he said.

The celebrations began at 9:30 a.m. and went on till 1:30 p.m. Some families distributed rasgullas, kachoris and samosas to the participants.

Speaking about the intention of celebrating Holi, a participant said, “When we colour one another, it makes us equal and gives us a feeling that our past grievances and grudges are set right. It is a festival to grow brotherhood among people.”

“Due to lockdown restrictions and with a very few residents staying in the apartments, we could not celebrate Holi in zeal last year. But this year, we went to town with our celebration, and honestly there is no joy like this,” Mr. Ashok said.

He said they were planning to celebrate Holi on a larger scale in the coming years.