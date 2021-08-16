‘Hold State function at Quit India Movement memorial column’

Members of Students’ Federation of India submitted a petition at the Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday.

16 August 2021 20:17 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

A group of villagers from Kadalaiyoor in the district appealed to the State Government to organise a function on behalf of the State to honour the ‘Quit India Movement’ martyrs from their village.

In a petition submitted at the Collectorate on Monday by the Kadalaiyoor villagers, led by Karisalbhoomi Vivasayigal Sangam president A. Varadharajan, they said 35 Kadaliyoor villagers took part in the ‘Quit India’ movement protest organised in their hamlet on August 22, 1942. When the British police opened fire at the protesters, Sankaralinga Mudaliyar was shot dead while several others were seriously injured. The villagers used to pay respects to the martyr in the memorial column erected in the village on this day.

“As the nation is celebrating its 75 Independence Day, the Tamil Nadu Government should organise a function on its behalf on August 22 at Kadaliyoor and pay respects to the villagers who fought for the freedom,” the petitioners said.

Infrastructure

Functionaries of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam submitted a petition seeking basic infrastructure in the Thoothukudi Taluk office. The petition said a few hundred people were visiting the Thoothukudi Taluk office at Tooveypuram every day for submitting a range of applications. However, the office lacked toilet and drinking water facilities. Besides providing these basic facilities, the Collector should ensure the proper functioning of the e-Seva and Aadhaar card centres.

Fee issue

Members of Students’ Federation of India submitted a petition against alleged collection of excess tuition fee in some of the arts and science colleges in the district above the amount fixed by the State Government. The petitioners sought action against such colleges.

Outfit’s appeal

Functionaries of Akhila Bharat Hindu Sena submitted a petition appealing to the district administration to ensure proper arrangements for making, installation and immersion of Vinayaka statue during the Vinayaka chathurthi celebrations to be held on September 10.

HMK petition

Members of Hindu Makkal Katchi submitted a petition appealing to the State government to ensure that the private security personnel deployed in Subramaniya Swami Temple in Tiruchendur without shirt as the men visiting the shrine were not allowed to wear the shirt.