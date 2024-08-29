Hoax bomb threat to school

Panic prevailed at a private school in Palayamkottai on Thursday following a bomb threat.

An Erode-based group, which is running schools across Tamil Nadu, received an e-mail threatening that bombs had been planted at all its schools. After the school management filed a complaint with police, the heads of all its schools were alerted.

The police, led by Thillai Nagarajan, Inspector of Police, Palayamkottai, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad rushed to this group’s school at Rahmath Nagar in Palayamkottai and searched for explosives. Meanwhile, the head of the school declared a holiday. After a two-hour-long search, the threat was found to be a hoax.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.