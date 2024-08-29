Hoax bomb threat to school

Panic prevailed at a private school in Palayamkottai on Thursday following a bomb threat.

An Erode-based group, which is running schools across Tamil Nadu, received an e-mail threatening that bombs had been planted at all its schools. After the school management filed a complaint with police, the heads of all its schools were alerted.

The police, led by Thillai Nagarajan, Inspector of Police, Palayamkottai, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad rushed to this group’s school at Rahmath Nagar in Palayamkottai and searched for explosives. Meanwhile, the head of the school declared a holiday. After a two-hour-long search, the threat was found to be a hoax.