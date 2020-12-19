Madurai

HM sentenced to seven-year imprisonment for sexually harassing students

The POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act Court here has awarded seven-year imprisonment to the headmaster of a school in the district for sexually harassing girl students.

According to prosecution, C. Nambirajan, 52, of Thirukkurungudi, the headmaster of a school in that area, sexually harassed the girl students of his school. When the matter came to light, the victims of the parents lodged complaints with the All Women Police, Valliyoor, who arrested Nambirajan.

POCSO Court Judge Indrani on Friday awarded the imprisonment to Nambirajan and slapped a fine of ₹1.50 lakh on him.

