HM of American College school dies in road accident in Virudhunagar

M. Jenuva Evangeline, Headmistress of American College Higher Secondary School, Madurai, died in a road accident near Sayalgudi in Virudhunagar district while she was on her way back to Madurai on Monday.

The deceased was the younger sister of the Principal of American College, M. Davamani Christober.

Sources said one of the tyres of the car burst when they were on their way from Sayalkudi to Arupukottai, and the vehicle turned turtle killing Ms. Evangelin and injuring five others.

The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at CSI Grace Church at Tirunagar.

