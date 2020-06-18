HM held for getting e-pass through fake medical records

The Kovilpatti West police have arrested a school headmaster for obtaining e-pass with fake medical report to bring people from Chennai.

Police said K. Amalraj, 47, of Rajiv Nagar in Kovilpatti obtained an e-pass to go to Chennai after he submitted medical records saying that he had to undergo medical tests in the State capital for a disease.

As he went to Chennai on June 5, a person from Manjanaickenpatti near Kovilpatti accompanied Amalraj to Sriperumpudur in Kancheepuram district.

While returning to Kovilpatti on June 7, he brought two persons from Ashok Nagar in Chennai to Mayilodai near Kovilpatti.

On getting information about the drama orchestrated by the teacher, Kovilpatti Tahsildar Manikandan and his subordinates conducted an inquiry. Based on his complaint, the police arrested Amalraj under Sections 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by the public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Upon being detained, blood and swab samples were collected from Amalraj for COVID – 19 test and search is on to nab those who travelled with him.