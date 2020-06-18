HM held for getting e-pass through fake medical records

The Kovilpatti West police have arrested a school headmaster for obtaining e-pass with fake medical report to bring people from Chennai.
Police said K. Amalraj, 47, of Rajiv Nagar in Kovilpatti obtained an e-pass to go to Chennai after he submitted medical records saying that he had to undergo medical tests in the State capital for a disease.
As he went to Chennai on June 5, a person from Manjanaickenpatti near Kovilpatti accompanied Amalraj to Sriperumpudur in Kancheepuram district.
While returning to Kovilpatti on June 7, he brought two persons from Ashok Nagar in Chennai to Mayilodai near Kovilpatti.
On getting information about the drama orchestrated by the teacher, Kovilpatti Tahsildar Manikandan and his subordinates conducted an inquiry. Based on his complaint, the police arrested Amalraj under Sections 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by the public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act.
Upon being detained, blood and swab samples were collected from Amalraj for COVID – 19 test and search is on to nab those who travelled with him.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath