HM elected to MS varsity Senate

January 02, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A Sathrak Gnanadasan, Headmaster, CCM Higher Secondary School, Idaiyankudi, Tirunelveli district. has been elected as member of the Senate of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. According to a press release, he shall remain as member for a period of three years with effect from December 14, 2022 to December 13, 2025 or up to the date of ceasing of his position as Headmaster, whichever falls earlier.

Teachers Association district president T Babuselvan, women’s wing secretary Bagyavathi Florence and treasurer M Sundaram in a press release hailed the election of Mr. Gnanadasan as Senate member of the university.