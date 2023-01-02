HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HM elected to MS varsity Senate

January 02, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Srikrishna L 2193

A Sathrak Gnanadasan, Headmaster, CCM Higher Secondary School, Idaiyankudi, Tirunelveli district. has been elected as member of the Senate of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. According to a press release, he shall remain as member for a period of three years with effect from December 14, 2022 to December 13, 2025 or up to the date of ceasing of his position as Headmaster, whichever falls earlier.

Teachers Association district president T Babuselvan, women’s wing secretary Bagyavathi Florence and treasurer M Sundaram in a press release hailed the election of Mr. Gnanadasan as Senate member of the university.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.