HM demands CBI inquiry

RAMANATHAPURAM
The Hindu Munnani State president Kadeswara Subramaniam has demanded CBI inquiry into the murder of Arun Prakash by an armed gang here on August 31.
Speaking to reporters, he said that the youth, who was actively involved in the Vinayaga chaturthi celebrations, was targeted by an armed gang led by Left Sheik. He added he was involved in many crimes in Ramanathapuram and other districts in Tamil Nadu.
Though the intelligence agencies here had "knowledge" about the threat, the murder showed the official machinery’s indifferent attitude. The murder could have been averted by the police. He condemned officers’ claim that the motive behind the murder was rivalry in business. This is nothing but an attempt to divert the probe, he blamed.
The Hindu Munnani leader claimed that some of the accused in the Arun Prakash murder also figured in the murder of SSI Wilson case, who was done to death at Kaliyakavilai check post in Kanniyakumari district last year.
Similarly, in a case of an attempt-to-murder against a Munnani functionary Saktivel of Tirupulani, the name of Left Sheik figured. Hence, there was an urgent need for the State government to give instructions to the police to step up vigil against such murderers.
