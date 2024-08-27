HIV/AIDS awareness rally taken out in Thoothukudi

Collector K. Elambahavath flagged off an HIV / AIDS awareness rally here on Tuesday.

The rally, organised by the Thoothukudi District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit at Kamaraj College, will ensure the sticking of awareness messages and slogans about the dreaded disease caused by the viral infection on autorickshaws and other public vehicles.

Moreover, cultural troupes will visit every part of the district to take the messages to the public.

After administering anti-HIV / AIDS awareness pledges to the participants, Mr. Elambahavath also participated in a human chain.

