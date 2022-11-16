Hit-and-run case turns to be murder

Virudhunagar
A case of hit-and-run reported under Vachchakarapatti police station limits in which an electronics appliances mechanic, M. Sankaralingam, 42, was killed on Tuesday has turned out to be a murder due to previous enmity.
After having registered a case for rash and negligent driving and causing death by accident, the police on Wednesday altered the case to murder, said Superintendent of Police, M. Manohar. The police said that Sankaralingam was hit by an unidentified vehicle while he was riding motorbike on Sattur-Virudhunagar Highway on Agragarapatti bridge at around 7.30 p.m. He was killed on the spot. However, investigation has revealed that M. Murugan, 30, of Ramasamypuram had knocked Sankaralingam by an ambulance due to previous enmity, the SP said.
Murugan had paid Rs. 1,500 to Sankaralingam for repairing his television set. But, the mechanic neither repaired the TV set nor returned the money. This had led to a wordy quarrel following which Murugan had hit him on the highway.
