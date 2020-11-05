Study history, students told

An in-depth knowledge of history has helped many young aspirants to clear civil service examinations, said Inspector General of Police (south zone) S Murugan here on Thursday.

Speaking at an online induction programme for post-graduate students, organised by the Department of History in Alagappa University here, he said that the students should take note of the importance given to history in the competitive examinations. Referring to 40 % of questions being asked from history subjects at the national as well as State level competitive examinations, he urged the students pursuing arts subjects to learn other modern subjects to compete in the competitive world.

Besides acquiring subject knowledge, one has to utilise all opportunities that come their way to climb up in life. He added that a study of history needs a special interest and involvement. He asked the students to choose history as an optional subject for civil service and other competitive examinations and wished them saying “study history and create history.”

N.Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor, highlighted the importance of studying history. Quoting Cicero,

He said the ignorance of history on the part of the people would make them remain as children for ever. The VC added that one cannot perceive the present in a proper light without understanding the past.

He said that many institutions in India like Indian National Science Academy, Indian Institute of Science and IITS- focussing on science subjects teach history to their students knowing the significance of history. As New Education Policy (NEP) insists on a transdisciplinary approach to studies, students of history should evince interest in learning Mathematics, Statistics, Economics and Computer Science. We are moving from literate society to knowledge society and in this context, history students should acquire multidimensional knowledge to succeed in their avocations.

AR.Saravanakumar, Head, Department of History, welcomed. S.Rajavelu, adjunct faculty, proposed a vote of thanks . More than 200 students participated in the induction programme.