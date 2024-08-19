ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter shot at near Nagercoil

Published - August 19, 2024 08:20 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter, who is facing 13 criminal cases, was shot at by the police when he attacked them in a bid to escape from the law-enforcers near here in the early hours of Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

 Sources said the Anjugramam police received a complaint from an individual on Sunday night at around 11 p.m. accusing R. Selvam alias Selvamurugan, 38, of Karumbatur in Kanniyakumari district of attacking him with a knife and snatching the cash he was carrying. When the police searched for Selvam, they found that he was in his hideout at Thaeroor.

 When a police team, led by Inspector of Police, Suchindram, Adam Ali and Sub-Inspector of Police, Anjugramam, Lifi Paulraj went to Thaeroor in the early morning and tried to nab Selvam, he attacked Mr. Lifi Paulraj, who sustained cut injury on his left hand.

 As the criminal, who is facing six murder cases and seven attempt-to-murder cases, tried to attack the SI despite warning from Mr. Adam Ali, the Inspector shot at the culprit, in which he sustained injury in the right leg.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Both Mr. Lifi Paulraj and Selvam have been admitted to the Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US