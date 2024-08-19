History-sheeter shot at near Nagercoil

A history-sheeter, who is facing 13 criminal cases, was shot at by the police when he attacked them in a bid to escape from the law-enforcers near here in the early hours of Monday.

Sources said the Anjugramam police received a complaint from an individual on Sunday night at around 11 p.m. accusing R. Selvam alias Selvamurugan, 38, of Karumbatur in Kanniyakumari district of attacking him with a knife and snatching the cash he was carrying. When the police searched for Selvam, they found that he was in his hideout at Thaeroor.

When a police team, led by Inspector of Police, Suchindram, Adam Ali and Sub-Inspector of Police, Anjugramam, Lifi Paulraj went to Thaeroor in the early morning and tried to nab Selvam, he attacked Mr. Lifi Paulraj, who sustained cut injury on his left hand.

As the criminal, who is facing six murder cases and seven attempt-to-murder cases, tried to attack the SI despite warning from Mr. Adam Ali, the Inspector shot at the culprit, in which he sustained injury in the right leg.

Both Mr. Lifi Paulraj and Selvam have been admitted to the Kanniyakumari District Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam.

