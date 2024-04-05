History-sheeter remanded on extortion charge dies at Madurai hospital

April 05, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MADURAI

A history-sheeter, G. Karthik, 32, of Yagappa Nagar here, who had been remanded in Madurai Central Prison on April 2 in connection with an extortion case died at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Friday morning due to ill health.

However, his family members complained about police excess. Executive Director of People’s Watch Henri Tiphange said as per the High Court direction with regard to custodial death, only after the post-mortem report was handed over to the family members, they would accept the body.

The police said Karthik, along with two others, was booked for extortion under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Mathichiyam police had arrested him for robbing a tender coconut vendor of ₹300 at knifepoint. He was produced before a magistrate and sent to jail after medical examination.

“After he was lodged in the jail, he started vomiting blood and was immediately rushed to the GRH by the same police team on the same day,” a police officer said. He was admitted to the convict ward.

On Thursday night, he developed seizures and was admitted to the intensive care unit where he died in the early hours of Friday. An enquiry by a magistrate was ordered into his death.

Mr. Tiphange said the family members and his advocate alleged that Karthik was beaten by the police in custody. The police said Karthik, who had a history-sheet in Mathichiyam police station since 2011, was involved in several criminal cases.

Based on the family members’ demand, an x-ray of the body was taken before the post-mortem.

