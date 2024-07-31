History-sheeter nabbed

Police have arrested a history-sheeter, who is allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a boy in Madurai recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said C. Highcourt Maharajan, 34, of Sundaravelpuram here, was arrested in connection with a murder case in 2022. When he was being taken to Peroorani sub-jail after being produced in a court in Vilaathikulam in March last, he, with the help of his wife Usha, and a friend, sprinkled chilli powder on the police escorting him and escaped.

Even as the police were on the lookout for Highcourt Maharajan, he was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a boy in Madurai. Another accused of this case and estranged wife of an IAS officer ended her life.

Against this backdrop, a special police team nabbed Highcourt Maharajan in Coimbatore on Wednesday with a gun, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.