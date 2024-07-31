ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter nabbed

Published - July 31, 2024 08:36 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested a history-sheeter, who is allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a boy in Madurai recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said C. Highcourt Maharajan, 34, of Sundaravelpuram here, was arrested in connection with a murder case in 2022. When he was being taken to Peroorani sub-jail after being produced in a court in Vilaathikulam in March last, he, with the help of his wife Usha, and a friend, sprinkled chilli powder on the police escorting him and escaped.

 Even as the police were on the lookout for Highcourt Maharajan, he was allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a boy in Madurai. Another accused of this case and estranged wife of an IAS officer ended her life.

Against this backdrop, a special police team nabbed Highcourt Maharajan in Coimbatore on Wednesday with a gun, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US