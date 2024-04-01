GIFT a SubscriptionGift
History-sheeter murdered near Madurai

April 01, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter, S. Muthiah (29) of Tirumangalam, was hacked to death near Vikkaramangalam following a scuffle, on Sunday night.

The police said that Muthiah, who is accused in several cases, had picked a quarrel with two brothers — R. Siddharth and Siddik — of Kalpulichanpatti when he went there to attend a domestic function at his friend’s place.

Local people had pacified them.

Again, Muthiah had gone to Kalpulichanpatti to talk to the brothers regarding the scuffle. A wordy quarrel erupted and the brothers had reportedly attacked him with sharp weapons.

Vikkaramangalam police are investigating.

