ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter keeping sword at birthday party held

Published - September 10, 2024 09:57 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter, P. Chinraj of Thoothukudi district, was arrested under the Arms Act for possession of a sword at his birthday party at a farm under Sattur Taluk police station limits on Monday.

The police said at the birthday bash, the public address system was played at a high decibel, disturbing the people in the vicinity in Ravuthanpatti.

After locals complained to the police, a team of police visited the spot and found that a sword was kept at the party. Chinraj, who has a history-sheet in Kovilpatti police station, was arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US