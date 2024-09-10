GIFT a SubscriptionGift
History-sheeter keeping sword at birthday party held

Published - September 10, 2024 09:57 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter, P. Chinraj of Thoothukudi district, was arrested under the Arms Act for possession of a sword at his birthday party at a farm under Sattur Taluk police station limits on Monday.

The police said at the birthday bash, the public address system was played at a high decibel, disturbing the people in the vicinity in Ravuthanpatti.

After locals complained to the police, a team of police visited the spot and found that a sword was kept at the party. Chinraj, who has a history-sheet in Kovilpatti police station, was arrested.

