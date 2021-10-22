History-sheeter held with pistol in Madurai

Madurai

22 October 2021 14:46 IST

Madurai City Police on Friday seized a country-made pistol, two magazines and one bullet from a history-sheeter, N. Sarathkumar (30) who was arrested on robbery charges.

The police said that Sarathkumar had threatened an individual, A. Hariharasudhan, of Old Vilangudi at the Arasaradi Vegetable Market with the pistol and robbed him of ₹1,100 on Thursday evening. Based on his complaint, the S.S. Colony police had registered a case of robbery, criminal intimidation and a case under the provisions of Arms Act.

A special team on Friday arrested the notorious rowdy and seized two magazines and one bullet from Sarathkumar.

The police are interrogating him to ascertain from where he bought the pistol.

S.S. Colony police have a a history sheet against Sarathkumar, who is accused in eight criminal cases, including two murder cases, and one attempt to murder case.