Madurai

History-sheeter held in robbery case

Madurai

Two persons, including a history-sheeter, T. Dhanushkodi (39) of Koothiyargundu, were arrested on charge of assaulting with sword an employee of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation while robbing a phone and cash from him.

The police said that A. Pugalenthi of Kappalur, who is working as a supervisor in the PSU, was going on his motorbike on Ring Road at around 11 p.m. on April 20 when he was waylaid by the duo.

After inflicting injuries on his hand, they snatched a ₹ 30,000-worth mobile phone and ₹ 1,500. The Tirumangalam Town police arrested the history sheeter and his accomplice, M. Ranjith Kumar (22).

