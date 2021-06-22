History-sheeter held for murdering dismissed cop

22 June 2021 19:39 IST

NAGERCOIL

Police have arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly stabbing to death a dismissed police constable.

Police said Sri Saravanan, 35, of Kalai Nagar in Kottar, who was attached to Manimuthar 12 Battalion and removed from service in 2019, had enmity with history-sheeter Ranjit Kumar, 31, of the same area. When an altercation broke out between them on Monday evening, Ranjit Kumar allegedly stabbed Sri Saravanan in which the constable sustained injury on the shoulder.

Advertising

Advertising

After getting treated in a private hospital at Vettoornimadam, Sri Saravanan filed a case with Kottar police. When he returned home in the night, Ranjit Kumar who was waiting near the victim’s house, allegedly stabbed him again in which the police constable sustained multiple injuries.

Though the family members rushed him to the Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaripallam, doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan formed a special team that nabbed Ranjit Kumar late in the night. Kottar police have registered a case.