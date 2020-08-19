Madurai

History-sheeter hacked to death

A history-sheeter, S. Anand alias ‘Ottaipal’ Anand, 26, of Vaigai Colony was hacked to death in a secluded area near Vandiyur on Wednesday.

Police said the body of Anand, a share autorickshaw driver, was found late in the evening amid bushes near Azhagiya Singan Nagar. Anna Nagar police are investigating.

