History-sheeter hacked to death near Sholavandan in Madurai

January 14, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Madurai

A history-sheeter, T. Prasanth (28) of Valasai, was hacked to death by an unidentified armed gang near Sholavandan on January 14 morning.

The police said that Prasanth, who is an accused in a 2016-murder case under S.S. Colony police station, was riding pillion along with his friend S. Rahul on a motorbike from Melakkal to Thenur.

When the bike was proceeding near Thenur, a black car which was following them rammed against the two-wheeler at around 9.30 a.m. and both Rahul and Prasanth fell down.

Five armed men barged out of the car and surged towards Prasanth, while Rahul took to his heels.

After a chase, they indiscriminately assaulted Prasanth with sharp weapons and escaped from the scene.

Sholavandan Police have lifted finger prints, pressed a sniffer dog into service at the spot and began enquiring Mr. Rahul.

The police suspect that it could be a revenge for the murder of one Gajendran in 2016.

Prasanth’s body was taken to Government Rajaji hospital for post-mortem and further inquiry is on.

