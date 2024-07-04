GIFT a SubscriptionGift
History-sheeter hacked to death near Madurai

Published - July 04, 2024 08:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter, K. Muruganandam (24), was hacked to death by unidentified persons at Poigaikaraipatti under Appantirupathi police station limits on Thursday.

The police said that the accused was walking near a chemical company when he was waylaid and attacked by an unidentified gang at around 3.30 p.m. He was killed on the spot.

The police added that Muruganandam, who had a history-sheet with Appantirupathi police station, had over 10 cases pending against him.

He had attended a hearing in a 2022 ganja case at a Special Court hearing NDPS cases in Madurai city in the forenoon.

Appantirupathi police are investigating.

