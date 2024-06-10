History-sheeter hacked to death near Alanganallur

A history-sheeter, Surya, 25, of Koilpappakudi was hacked to death by an unidentified gang near his house on Sunday night.

Police said Surya, who had a history-sheet at Alanganallur police station, came out on bail in a ganja case on June 1. He was staying at his sister’s house in Paravai. On Sunday evening, he came to his house in Koilpappakudi, when a six-member armed gang barged into his house and attempted to assault him.

Surya tried to flee, but they chased him and inflicted multiple cut injuries, killing him on the spot.

Police said the deceased was an accused in the murder of Ravi in 2022 and suspect that the history-sheeter was done to death to avenge the murder.

Alanganallur police registered a case and picked up two suspects for questioning.

The body was handed over to the family members on Monday after post-mortem at Government Rajaji Hospital.

