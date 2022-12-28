ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter hacked to death in Madurai

December 28, 2022 10:25 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter, P. Boominathan (21), was hacked to death by an armed gang at Karisalkulam under Koodal Pudur police station limits here on Wednesday evening.

The police said four persons carrying sharp-edged weapons chased Boominathan who was standing near his house. Boominathan tried to take refuge in a house in the neighbourhood.

However, the gang that followed him overpowered him and inflicted multiple cut injuries on his head and killed him on the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police said Boominathan had got a history-sheet in Koodal Pudur police station as he was reportedly involved in the murder of one Praveen (19) in 2021.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene of crime. Koodal Pudur police are on the lookout for the assailants.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US