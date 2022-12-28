History-sheeter hacked to death in Madurai

December 28, 2022 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MADURAI

A history-sheeter, P. Boominathan (21), was hacked to death by an armed gang at Karisalkulam under Koodal Pudur police station limits here on Wednesday evening.

The police said four persons carrying sharp-edged weapons chased Boominathan who was standing near his house. Boominathan tried to take refuge in a house in the neighbourhood.

However, the gang that followed him overpowered him and inflicted multiple cut injuries on his head and killed him on the spot.

The police said Boominathan had got a history-sheet in Koodal Pudur police station as he was reportedly involved in the murder of one Praveen (19) in 2021.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene of crime. Koodal Pudur police are on the lookout for the assailants.