HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

History-sheeter hacked to death in Madurai

December 28, 2022 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - MADURAI

Sundar S 5988

A history-sheeter, P. Boominathan (21), was hacked to death by an armed gang at Karisalkulam under Koodal Pudur police station limits here on Wednesday evening.

The police said four persons carrying sharp-edged weapons chased Boominathan who was standing near his house. Boominathan tried to take refuge in a house in the neighbourhood.

However, the gang that followed him overpowered him and inflicted multiple cut injuries on his head and killed him on the spot.

The police said Boominathan had got a history-sheet in Koodal Pudur police station as he was reportedly involved in the murder of one Praveen (19) in 2021.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene of crime. Koodal Pudur police are on the lookout for the assailants.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.