History-sheeter hacked to death in Madurai

A history-sheeter, R. Jebamani, 32, who was released from jail five days back, was hacked to death by an unidentified gang near Mela Vasal on Thursday night.

Police said Jebamani was accused in 23 crime cases, including two murder and two attempt to murder cases.

He was last arrested in April 2022 for extortion attempt and was lodged in Salem Central Prison. An order detaining him under the Goondas Act was quashed and he was released from jail five days back.

While he was standing at Mela Vasal, three armed persons attacked him with iron rods and lethal weapons. He sustained bleeding injuries on his head and died on the spot.

Thideer Nagar police have registered a case.