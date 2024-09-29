History-sheeter hacked to death by armed gang in Dindigul

In a suspected case of revenge murder, a history-sheeter, S. Mohammed Irfan, 24, of Poochinaickenpatti here was hacked to death by an armed gang near the bus stand here on Saturday night.

His friend, also a history-sheeter, Abdullah, 25, sustained cut injuries on his head. He has been admitted to a private hospital here.

The police said that the deceased, along with the injured, and another friend, Mohammed Meeran, 23, was riding on a two-wheeler.

While returning home from Dindigul bus stand, they were followed by two motorbikes. Suddenly, an armed gang waylaid them and attacked them with sharp weapons.

While Meeran fled the scene and escaped unhurt, the assailants inflicted multiple cut injuries on Irfan, including on his face, and killed him on the spot.

Abdullah, who tried to prevent the attack on Irfan, sustained head injuries.

The police said that both of them had history-sheets with the Dindigul town south police station.

Dindigul Superintendent of Police, A. Pradeep, who rushed to the spot, said that the duo were involved in several crime cases, including two murder cases.

While Irfan was the second accused in the July 2023 murder of DMK man, Pattarai Saravanan, in Dindigul, Abdullah was the 8th accused.

The police said that it was a revenge murder. But, the motive was yet to be established.

The duo were involved in another murder in Pudukottai district.

“We are investigating the case and yet to ascertain the gang involved in the Saturday’s murder,” Mr. Pradeep said. The body has been kept at Dindigul Government Medical College hospital for post-mortem.

Already, another person, Muneeswaran, was murdered within a few days after the murder of Pattarai Saravanan, the police said.