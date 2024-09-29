GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

History-sheeter hacked to death by armed gang in Dindigul

Published - September 29, 2024 05:41 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau

In a suspected case of revenge murder, a history-sheeter, S. Mohammed Irfan, 24, of Poochinaickenpatti here was hacked to death by an armed gang near the bus stand here on Saturday night.

His friend, also a history-sheeter, Abdullah, 25, sustained cut injuries on his head. He has been admitted to a private hospital here.

The police said that the deceased, along with the injured, and another friend, Mohammed Meeran, 23, was riding on a two-wheeler.

While returning home from Dindigul bus stand, they were followed by two motorbikes. Suddenly, an armed gang waylaid them and attacked them with sharp weapons.

While Meeran fled the scene and escaped unhurt, the assailants inflicted multiple cut injuries on Irfan, including on his face, and killed him on the spot.

Abdullah, who tried to prevent the attack on Irfan, sustained head injuries.

The police said that both of them had history-sheets with the Dindigul town south police station.

Dindigul Superintendent of Police, A. Pradeep, who rushed to the spot, said that the duo were involved in several crime cases, including two murder cases.

While Irfan was the second accused in the July 2023 murder of DMK man, Pattarai Saravanan, in Dindigul, Abdullah was the 8th accused.

The police said that it was a revenge murder. But, the motive was yet to be established.

The duo were involved in another murder in Pudukottai district.

“We are investigating the case and yet to ascertain the gang involved in the Saturday’s murder,” Mr. Pradeep said. The body has been kept at Dindigul Government Medical College hospital for post-mortem.

Already, another person, Muneeswaran, was murdered within a few days after the murder of Pattarai Saravanan, the police said.

Published - September 29, 2024 05:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.