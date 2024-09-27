History-sheeter from Tirunelveli arrested in Munnar

History-sheeter ‘Estate’ Mani of Chathiramputhukulam under Thatchanallur police station limits here, who is facing 29 cases, including 7 murder cases, was detained by a police special team in Munnar on Friday.

Sources in the police said Mani, who went underground after being released on bail from Vellore Central Prison, was tracked by the special team even as he was hiding in Munnar outskirts, from where he was nabbed.

When C. Pasupathi alias Pasupathi Pandian of Thoothukudi formed his outfit ‘Devendrakula Velaalar Koottamaippu’, Mani became his trusted lieutenant in Tirunelveli district and rose to ‘fame’ following the ‘triple murder’ at Suththamalli in 2009 that included the murder of rowdy ‘Royal’ Madhan from an intermediate caste. Mani has been cited as the first accused in this case.

After the murder of Pasupathi in 2012, Mani, along with two others from Chaththiramputhukkulam, formed a team and he became prominent leader among the Scheduled Caste youth. His supporter Muthu Mano was beaten to death in Palayamkottai Central Prison on April 22, 2021 and another accomplice Deepak Raj of Vaagaikulam near Moontradaippu was murdered in May 20.

Meanwhile, founder of ‘Thamizhar Viduthalai Kalam’ P. Rajkumar submitted a petition in the Tirunelveli district collectorate on Friday seeking protection for the life of Mani. He said Mani, who is living in Mumbai and did not figure in any criminal case in the past four years, had been nabbed by the police special team when he had come to attend a wedding in Munnar.

“The State Government and the police should guarantee the safety for his life and should not indulge in any unlawful measures (like fake encounter) to harm his life,” Mr. Rajkumar said in his petition.