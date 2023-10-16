History-sheeter found murdered

October 16, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - Madurai

A history-sheeter was found murdered, with injuries on the body, near the Karuvelampatti railway gate at Thiruparankundram, Madurai, on Monday.

Police identified the deceased as Krishnakumar, aged 32, a history-sheeter from Tirunelveli. Initial investigation found that a group of five unidentified persons had attacked Krishnakumar with machetes in the early hours of Monday. The body was later abandoned near the railway gate, police said.

The body was recovered and sent to the Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem. An investigation is under way.

